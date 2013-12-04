HOFU YA VYETI FEKI SERIKALINI

- WATUMISHI WOTE SASA KUHAKIKIWA VYETI VYAO
- ASKARI WALIOVITUMIA KUPANDA VYEO KUKIONA
Na Heri Shaaban
Wizara ya Ulinzi na Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa, limetoa mwezi mmoja kwa watumishi wake wote kuwasilisha vyeti vyao ili viweze kufanyiwa uhakiki ili kubaini kama kuna vyeti feki.
Katibu Mkuu wa Wizara hiyo, Job Masima, aliyasema hayo Dar es Salaam jana wakati wa Mafunzo ya Elimu ya Hifadhi ya Jamii yaliyoandaliwa na Mamlaka ya Usimamizi na Udhibiti wa Sekta ya Hifadhi ya Jamii (SSRA).
Alisema kuanzia leo, watumishi wote waliopo chini ya Wizara hiyo watapaswa kuwasilisha vyeti vya vyuo walivyosomea."Natoa mwezi mmoja kuanzia leo hadi Januari, wawasilishe yeti vyao wizarani viweze kukaguliwa...baada ya ukaguzi tutafuatilia maeneo waliyosomea ili kubaini kama kuna
askari wanaotumia vyeti feki," alisema.
Alisema askari ambao watabainika kutumia vyeti feki na kupata vyeo wakiwa kazini, watashushwa vyeo ambapo lengo a ukaguzi huo ni kuwataka watumishi hao kusomea katika vyuo vinavyotambulika na Serikali si vya mitaani.
Aliongeza kuwa, mpango huo pia utawahusisha watumishi ambao wamesomeshwa na Wizara ambao nao watatakiwa kwasilisha vyeti vyao upya.Kwa upande wake, Mkurugenzi Mkuu wa SSRA, Bi. Irene Isaka, aliwataka watumishi wa Wizara hiyo kujiunga na Mifuko ya Hifadhi za Jamii kwa ajili ya kuweka mafao yao.
Alisema kuna mifuko mingi hivyo kila mtumishi anaweza kuchagua wowote anaopenda kujiunga nao ili uweze kumsaidia dhidi ya matukio yasiotarajiwa.Matukio hayo ni pamoja na maradhi, ulemavu, kustaafu kazi,kuacha kwa hiari au kwa lazima. Akizungumzia changamoto zilizopo katika sekta hiyo, alisema takwimu zinaonyesha wananchi walio katika sekta rasmi wanakadiriwa kufikia milioni 1.5 ndio wananufaika na sekta hiyo.
HAKIKINI LAKINI KWA WANAJESHI LABDA WA VYEO VYA CHINI MULIKUWA WAPI WAKISOMEA KUTUMIA SILAHA MUSIJE MUKWALAZIMISHA KUTUMIA SILAHA URAIANI KWA NJIA ISIYO HALALIReplyDelete
Huo ni mchezo wa akina zembwela, ngoja uone kama kuna kitu kitafanyika hadi YESU anarudi. Siku hizi viongozi wengi wanacheza na vyombo vya habari ili waonekane wanatenda kazi.Delete
hizo ni kelele tu mnapiga,wala hamtawachukulia hatua yoyote mimi nawajua askari polisi 3 na wanajeshi 2 waliotumia vyeti vya watu wengineReplyDelete
Ni kweli kabisa yani mkifanya ukakuguzi wa vyeti watabaki polisi 10 tu wengine wote wametumia vyeti vya wa2ReplyDelete
hahahah kweli viongozi wengi wa Tanzania,mmeuweka sisi wananchi kama mabongolala au sio, tutaona kama mtafanyaReplyDelete
huyu katibu hana analotibu, huu ni uchuro wa kuchezea shilingi kwenye tundu la choo, hata yeye ulimchunguza yawezekana amekwapua cha mtu. Watz tunadanganywa na viongozi mchwara kama hawa ambao kila jambo wanacheza na magazeti, ngoja tuone km ita- take place, Mwanajeshi anaitwa masawe na ni mnyalu uliona wapi hii? kwenda zenu, waongo watupu nyieReplyDelete
Wewe acha utani. Kina Massawe ndio wenye majina ya wanyalukolo. Usijifanye hatujui janja yenuDelete
hakuna lolote litalokuwa,wote hao ni wazushi, wanajitafutia umaarufu tu,hawawezi kumtoa mwanajeshi hata mmoja katika kazi hata kama hana hata hiko cheti cha kughushiReplyDelete
Kufanya hivyo ni kuleta vurugu kwani watabainika wengi ambao wametumia vyeti feki na hasa hao wenye vyeo vya juu ktk majeshi yetuReplyDelete
Haya ndio mambo ya Duniani, uwongo ndio dira ya wanadamu na ufisadi ndio staili ya maisha, uonevu ndio fahari ya viongozi, Rushwa ndio posho za watumishi. Pesa ndio kila kitu.Delete
Serikali yetu haina viongozi! Wanaacha kukafua vyeti vya madactari na manesi inakagua vyeti vya maaskari hii ni Ufinyu na upungufu wa hekima muda mwingine wanapofanya maamuzi watuulize wananchi.ReplyDelete
huyo hata asipo soma kazi atapiga tu... kwa nn wasikague vyeti katika sekta muhimu?Delete
Usipime uzito wa gunia kwa sentimita. Askari hapimwi kwa cheti anapimwa kwa utendaji. Aweza alitoka F katika Kilimo ila katika kulenga shabaha ni AReplyDelete